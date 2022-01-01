Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Red Bank

Go
Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Red Bank restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Dom's Cherry St Deli image

 

Dom's Cherry St Deli

530 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
8. Turkey Club$9.49
More about Dom's Cherry St Deli
Item pic

 

Bites by Sickles Red Bank

200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$13.00
Turkey, romaine, bacon, tomato and Hellmann’s mayonnaise on white toast
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
Turkey Club image

SMOOTHIES

KITCH Organic

75 Leighton Ave, Red Bank

Avg 4.9 (2752 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club$17.00
our house roasted turkey breast paired w/ uncured heritage bacon,
avocado, strawberry mayo and lettuce served on our Everything Seeded Bread w/ your choice of side.
NEW! Turkey Pesto Sandwich$18.00
house roasted turkey breast, KO pesto (contains walnuts), roasted red peppers, sun dried tomato aioli served on our Focaccia.
More about KITCH Organic

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Bank

Pancakes

Sweet Potato Fries

Salmon

Fried Pickles

Pudding

Risotto

Margherita Pizza

Cake

Map

More near Red Bank to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston