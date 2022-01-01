Turkey clubs in Red Bank
Red Bank restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Dom's Cherry St Deli
Dom's Cherry St Deli
530 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls
|8. Turkey Club
|$9.49
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
Bites by Sickles Red Bank
200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
|Turkey Club
|$13.00
Turkey, romaine, bacon, tomato and Hellmann’s mayonnaise on white toast
More about KITCH Organic
SMOOTHIES
KITCH Organic
75 Leighton Ave, Red Bank
|Turkey Club
|$17.00
our house roasted turkey breast paired w/ uncured heritage bacon,
avocado, strawberry mayo and lettuce served on our Everything Seeded Bread w/ your choice of side.
|NEW! Turkey Pesto Sandwich
|$18.00
house roasted turkey breast, KO pesto (contains walnuts), roasted red peppers, sun dried tomato aioli served on our Focaccia.