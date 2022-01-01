Tacos in Red Bank
Bites by Sickles Red Bank
200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
|Steak Tacos
|$12.00
Grilled Steak, avocado crema, red cabbage-pickled jalapeño slaw, radish, lime, corn tortillas. Three tacos per order.
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Catch of the day, avocado crema, red cabbage-pickled jalapeño slaw, radish, lime, corn tortillas. Three tacos per order.
|Chorizo Tacos
|$12.00
Spicy Mexican chorizo, corn tortilla, queso blanco, crema, avocado, radish, cilantro. Served with lime, salsa roja, and salsa verde.
Dartcor
331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank
|Chorizo Tacos
|$8.95
Mexican Chorizo, Onion, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla, Served with Rice and Beans
KITCH Organic
75 Leighton Ave, Red Bank
|FIESTA Tacos
|$18.00
chili rubbed grass-fed steak sautéed w/ shishito peppers & red onion
served w/ a roasted garlic spread & a red pepper crema. (CAN BE MADE VEGAN)
|TACOs LoKO
|$16.00
KITCH-Made Naan topped w/ smashed avocado, fluffy scrambled eggs, bacon crumbles w/ thinly sliced radishes & rainbow micro greens w/ your choice of hot sauce.
|Chimichurri Tacos
|$18.00
choice of protein sautéed in our chimichurri sauce topped with pickled red onion, avocado, red pepper and scallions.
(CAN BE MADE VEGAN)