Tacos in Red Bank

Red Bank restaurants
Red Bank restaurants that serve tacos

Claudie's Chicken image

 

Claudie's Chicken

417 NJ-35, Red Bank / Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Tacos$7.47
More about Claudie's Chicken
Item pic

 

Bites by Sickles Red Bank

200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tacos$12.00
Grilled Steak, avocado crema, red cabbage-pickled jalapeño slaw, radish, lime, corn tortillas. Three tacos per order.
Fish Tacos$12.00
Catch of the day, avocado crema, red cabbage-pickled jalapeño slaw, radish, lime, corn tortillas. Three tacos per order.
Chorizo Tacos$12.00
Spicy Mexican chorizo, corn tortilla, queso blanco, crema, avocado, radish, cilantro. Served with lime, salsa roja, and salsa verde.
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
Item pic

 

Dartcor

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Tacos$8.95
Mexican Chorizo, Onion, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla, Served with Rice and Beans
More about Dartcor
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

KITCH Organic

75 Leighton Ave, Red Bank

Avg 4.9 (2752 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FIESTA Tacos$18.00
chili rubbed grass-fed steak sautéed w/ shishito peppers & red onion
served w/ a roasted garlic spread & a red pepper crema. (CAN BE MADE VEGAN)
TACOs LoKO$16.00
KITCH-Made Naan topped w/ smashed avocado, fluffy scrambled eggs, bacon crumbles w/ thinly sliced radishes & rainbow micro greens w/ your choice of hot sauce.
Chimichurri Tacos$18.00
choice of protein sautéed in our chimichurri sauce topped with pickled red onion, avocado, red pepper and scallions.
(CAN BE MADE VEGAN)
More about KITCH Organic

