Zeppole in Red Bank

Red Bank restaurants
Red Bank restaurants that serve zeppole

Item pic

 

ViaSposito - Red Bank

20 Broad Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Zeppole$12.00
More about ViaSposito - Red Bank
Consumer pic

 

Zoni's Brooklyn Brick Pizzeria

287 State Route 35, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ZEPPOLES$5.95
FRIED HOMEMADE DOUGH, TOPPED WITH POWDERED SUGAR
More about Zoni's Brooklyn Brick Pizzeria

