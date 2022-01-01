Egg sandwiches in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Homegrown - Redmond
Homegrown - Redmond
7841 Leary Way NE, Redmond
|Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
|1/2 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.45
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
More about Pomegranate Bistro
Pomegranate Bistro
18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND
|Hempler's Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$14.00
firebread, scrambled eggs, white cheddar, hempler’s bacon, & tomatoes
More about Five Stones Coffee Co
Five Stones Coffee Co
8102 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.50
|Avocado, Tomato, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00