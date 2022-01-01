Redondo Beach sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Redondo Beach
The Burger Spot
1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$6.99
Chicken Breast Filet, mix with buttermilk, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Topped with our special secret sauce.
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Thinly sliced Philly steak mixed with onion, bell pepper, seasoning, mayo, and melted Jack & cheddar cheese.
|Cheeseburger
|$5.99
100% Fresh patty cooked with our special seasoning, American cheese, Crispy Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and our special secret sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Swell Deli
1702 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Beach Blanket
|$12.00
Turkey and brie with roasted garlic aioli, mustard, avocado, tomato, pepperoncini, lettuce, onion and house vinaigrette.
|Meatball Parm (HOT SANDWICH)
|$12.00
Beef meatballs and provolone with house marinara, parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
|Marv (Tuna Salad)
|$12.00
Albacore salad with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES
Panelas Brazil Cuisine
2808 Phelan Ln, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Guarana
|$2.95
Brazil #1 soda, Made From Amazon Rainforest Fruit, Imported from Brazil
|Pao de Queijo
|$1.75
|Bauru Sandwich
|$11.00