Redondo Beach sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Redondo Beach

The Burger Spot image

 

The Burger Spot

1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Burger$6.99
Chicken Breast Filet, mix with buttermilk, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Topped with our special secret sauce.
Philly Cheesesteak$8.99
Thinly sliced Philly steak mixed with onion, bell pepper, seasoning, mayo, and melted Jack & cheddar cheese.
Cheeseburger$5.99
100% Fresh patty cooked with our special seasoning, American cheese, Crispy Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and our special secret sauce.
More about The Burger Spot
Swell Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Swell Deli

1702 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beach Blanket$12.00
Turkey and brie with roasted garlic aioli, mustard, avocado, tomato, pepperoncini, lettuce, onion and house vinaigrette.
Meatball Parm (HOT SANDWICH)$12.00
Beef meatballs and provolone with house marinara, parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
Marv (Tuna Salad)$12.00
Albacore salad with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
More about Swell Deli
Panelas Brazil Cuisine image

SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES

Panelas Brazil Cuisine

2808 Phelan Ln, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.6 (1015 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guarana$2.95
Brazil #1 soda, Made From Amazon Rainforest Fruit, Imported from Brazil
Pao de Queijo$1.75
Bauru Sandwich$11.00
More about Panelas Brazil Cuisine
The Standing Room Redondo Beach image

 

The Standing Room Redondo Beach

144 N. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CLASSIC$11.00
FRIES$5.00
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$7.00
More about The Standing Room Redondo Beach

