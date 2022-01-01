Bread pudding in Redwood City
Redwood City restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about Vesta
Vesta
2022 Broadway Street, Redwood City
|Sausage & Honey Pizza
|$25.50
tomato sauce, spicy Italian sausage, mascarpone, honey, serrano chili
|Beet Salad
|$12.50
arugula, pistachios, ricotta salata, orange vinaigrette
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$25.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano, black pepper, calabrian chili honey
More about Redwood Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Redwood Grill
356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City
|Greens & Goats
|$15.00
mixed greens, beets, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and goat cheese tossed in a housemade raspberry vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Seasonal Chopped
|$16.00
shredded chicken, romaine, avocado, beans, broccoli, feta cheese, cucumber, roasted red peppers, tossed in our house vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Crispy Brussels
|$10.00
tossed in truffle oil
*Vegetarian