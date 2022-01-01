Fried rice in Redwood City
Redwood City restaurants that serve fried rice
3154 Woodside Road, Woodside
|Falafel! (A La Carte)
|$1.25
cucumbers, sumac onions, tahina
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|A la Carte Chicken Skewer
|$5.50
|Chicken Shish Tawook Plate
|$23.50
yogurt marinated chicken, charred onion/red pepper, toum, hummus, mom’s rice, half pita
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City
|Greens & Goats
|$15.00
mixed greens, beets, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and goat cheese tossed in a housemade raspberry vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Seasonal Chopped
|$16.00
shredded chicken, romaine, avocado, beans, broccoli, feta cheese, cucumber, roasted red peppers, tossed in our house vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Crispy Brussels
|$10.00
tossed in truffle oil
*Vegetarian