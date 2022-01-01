Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sorbet in
Redwood City
/
Redwood City
/
Sorbet
Redwood City restaurants that serve sorbet
PIZZA • TAPAS
Vesta
2022 Broadway Street, Redwood City
Avg 4.6
(1 review)
Pint of Sorbet
$13.00
Strawberry: Lush, SF
More about Vesta
PIZZA • SALADS
The Village Bakery
3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside
Avg 4.7
(3466 reviews)
Rasberry Sorbet
$5.00
More about The Village Bakery
