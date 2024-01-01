Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken fried steaks in
Redwood City
/
Redwood City
/
Chicken Fried Steaks
Redwood City restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Stacks - Redwood City
314 EL CAMINO REAL, REDWOOD CITY
Avg 4.5
(6597 reviews)
Chicken Fried Steak
$19.50
More about Stacks - Redwood City
Buck's of Woodside
3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside
No reviews yet
Chicken Fried Steak
$25.00
More about Buck's of Woodside
Browse other tasty dishes in Redwood City
French Fries
Fajitas
Jalapeno Poppers
Fried Pickles
Pork Ribs
Kale Salad
Short Ribs
Avocado Toast
More near Redwood City to explore
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(60 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(60 restaurants)
San Mateo
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Burlingame
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
San Carlos
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Menlo Park
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(769 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(276 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(75 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(195 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(762 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston