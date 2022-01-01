Flank steaks in Redwood City
Redwood City restaurants that serve flank steaks
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Milagros Latin Kitchen
1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City
|Traditional Guacamole
|$11.95
Serranos, cilantro, red onion, tomato, lime, cotija cheese. Order it mild, medium, or spicy
|Churrasco Steak Taco
|$6.95
Cuban marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions & smashed avocado
|Chips and Housemade Salsa - Half Pint
|$2.95
Choice of Milagros red salsa, tomatillo salsa, or roasted pineapple salsa, served with sea-salt tortilla chips
The Village Pub
2967 Woodside Rd., Woodside
|Crispy Chicken Salad
Root Vegetables / Danish Blue Cheese / Buttermilk Dressing
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Garlic Croutons / White Anchovies / Grana Padano
|Pan-Seared Hokkaido Scallops
|$45.00
Glazed Snap Peas And Carrots / Forbidden Rice / Smoked Salmon Roe
PIZZA • SALADS
The Village Bakery
3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside
|Mediterranean Sea Bream
|$39.00
Broccoli di Ciccio, caper-brown butter sauce
|Roast Half-Chicken Under a Brick
|$31.00
Iacopi Farms Butter Beans, Salsa Verde, Garlic Confit
|Roasted Salmon
|$36.00
Preserved Tomatoes, Sultanas, Olive Vinaigrette