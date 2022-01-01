Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flank steaks in Redwood City

Redwood City restaurants
Redwood City restaurants that serve flank steaks

Milagros Latin Kitchen image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Milagros Latin Kitchen

1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City

Avg 4.4 (13002 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Traditional Guacamole$11.95
Serranos, cilantro, red onion, tomato, lime, cotija cheese. Order it mild, medium, or spicy
Churrasco Steak Taco$6.95
Cuban marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions & smashed avocado
Chips and Housemade Salsa - Half Pint$2.95
Choice of Milagros red salsa, tomatillo salsa, or roasted pineapple salsa, served with sea-salt tortilla chips
The Village Pub image

 

The Village Pub

2967 Woodside Rd., Woodside

Avg 4.7 (3559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad
Root Vegetables / Danish Blue Cheese / Buttermilk Dressing
Classic Caesar Salad$16.00
Garlic Croutons / White Anchovies / Grana Padano
Pan-Seared Hokkaido Scallops$45.00
Glazed Snap Peas And Carrots / Forbidden Rice / Smoked Salmon Roe
The Village Bakery image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Village Bakery

3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside

Avg 4.7 (3466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Sea Bream$39.00
Broccoli di Ciccio, caper-brown butter sauce
Roast Half-Chicken Under a Brick$31.00
Iacopi Farms Butter Beans, Salsa Verde, Garlic Confit
Roasted Salmon$36.00
Preserved Tomatoes, Sultanas, Olive Vinaigrette
Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

