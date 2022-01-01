Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Redwood City

Redwood City restaurants
Toast

Redwood City restaurants that serve brisket

Alice’s Restaurant image

 

Alice’s Restaurant

17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$12.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
Garlic & Herb Fries$4.00
Plain Fries$3.50
More about Alice’s Restaurant
Redwood City BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Redwood City BBQ

640 Woodside Rd, Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Brisket$19.00
Hand cut smoked beef brisket. Served with your choice of side.
Regular Tri Tip$13.50
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
Brisket Lb$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
More about Redwood City BBQ
Beef Brisket Kalio image

SEAFOOD

Warung Siska

917 Main Street, Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (57 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Brisket Kalio$29.00
Beef brisket braised in a curry reduction of galangal, turmeric and cloves; served with pickled mustard greens, and garlic chip.
Rice not included.
Gluten Free
More about Warung Siska

