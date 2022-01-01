Brisket in Redwood City
Redwood City restaurants that serve brisket
More about Alice’s Restaurant
Alice’s Restaurant
17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside
|Cheeseburger
|$12.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
|Garlic & Herb Fries
|$4.00
|Plain Fries
|$3.50
More about Redwood City BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Redwood City BBQ
640 Woodside Rd, Redwood City
|Large Brisket
|$19.00
Hand cut smoked beef brisket. Served with your choice of side.
|Regular Tri Tip
|$13.50
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
|Brisket Lb
|$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket