Short ribs in Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve short ribs
Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar - Rehoboth Beach
29 Baltimore, Rehoboth
|Ava's Seared Short Rib
|$28.00
Red wine braised short rib, mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, A jus overtop
Federal Fritter & Bistro
62A Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Slow Cooked Beef Short Rib
|$35.00
fingerling potatoes, baby bok choy, sweet onions
Sussex Public House
234 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Short Ribs
|$29.00
Slow braised short ribs with a house rub, topped with demi-glaze and caramelized onion. Served with roasted red potatoes, Asparagus
|Short rib nachos
|$15.00
Our house short rib, shredded over crisp tri-color tortillas, house queso, blended cheeses, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo