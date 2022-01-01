Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Toast

Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve short ribs

Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

 

Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar - Rehoboth Beach

29 Baltimore, Rehoboth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ava's Seared Short Rib$28.00
Red wine braised short rib, mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, A jus overtop
More about Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar - Rehoboth Beach
Item pic

 

Federal Fritter & Bistro

62A Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Slow Cooked Beef Short Rib$35.00
fingerling potatoes, baby bok choy, sweet onions
More about Federal Fritter & Bistro
Item pic

 

Sussex Public House

234 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Short Ribs$29.00
Slow braised short ribs with a house rub, topped with demi-glaze and caramelized onion. Served with roasted red potatoes, Asparagus
Short rib nachos$15.00
Our house short rib, shredded over crisp tri-color tortillas, house queso, blended cheeses, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo
More about Sussex Public House

