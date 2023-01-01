Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Revere

Go
Revere restaurants
Toast

Revere restaurants that serve carne asada

Consumer pic

 

Esquite - 194 Shirley Ave C1

194 Shirley Ave C1, Revere

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada (Steak) *NEW*$4.00
More about Esquite - 194 Shirley Ave C1
Restaurant banner

 

Rincon Limeno Revere

260 Broadway, Revere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada$20.00
Thin cut Grilled steak served with rice, salad, fried plantains and beans
More about Rincon Limeno Revere

Browse other tasty dishes in Revere

Hummus

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Fried Rice

Tacos

Flan

Burritos

Tiramisu

Tamales

Map

More near Revere to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (810 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (570 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1921 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston