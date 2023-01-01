Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada in
Revere
/
Revere
/
Carne Asada
Revere restaurants that serve carne asada
Esquite - 194 Shirley Ave C1
194 Shirley Ave C1, Revere
No reviews yet
Carne Asada (Steak) *NEW*
$4.00
More about Esquite - 194 Shirley Ave C1
Rincon Limeno Revere
260 Broadway, Revere
No reviews yet
Carne Asada
$20.00
Thin cut Grilled steak served with rice, salad, fried plantains and beans
More about Rincon Limeno Revere
