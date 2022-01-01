Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Snuffers

300 West Campbell Rd, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip Salad$10.79
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.
Chicken Strip Caesar Salad$10.79
Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese. Choice of marinated, fajita, or crispy fried chicken.
Chicken Strips$10.29
Original hand battered, spicy battered, buffalo or original marinated grilled served with fries.
More about Snuffers
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

807 S Central Expy, Richardson

Avg 4.4 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
Kids 3 Chicken Tenders$6.95
3 Chicken Tenders dipped in buttermilk and four mix. Served with fries.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Lockwood Distilling Company image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Lockwood Distilling Company

506 Lockwood Dr, Richardson

Avg 4.7 (356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Chicken Tender Dinner$19.00
More about Lockwood Distilling Company
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

1251 W. Campbell Road Suite 240, Richardson

Avg 3.7 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strips$5.99
Served with one side, Oreos & a drink
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Mr Broast - Richardson

1801 North Greenville Avenue, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders (4pc)$8.99
Chicken Tenders (6pc)$10.99
More about Mr Broast - Richardson
Fernando's CityLine image

 

Fernando's CityLine

1250 State Street #100, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Served with french fries or Mexican rice and beans
More about Fernando's CityLine

