Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Carytown

Go
Carytown restaurants
Toast

Carytown restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
New York Deli image

SANDWICHES

New York Deli - RVA

2920 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing in a Flour Tortilla.
Chicken Club Wrap$13.00
Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken, Shredded Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, bacon crumbles, and Honey Mustard in a Flour Tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, and Ranch in a Flour Tortilla.
More about New York Deli - RVA

Browse other tasty dishes in Carytown

Tarts

Caesar Salad

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Miso Soup

Kimchi

White Pizza

Crab Cakes

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near Carytown to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1026 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1075 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (254 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston