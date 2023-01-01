Chicken wraps in Carytown
The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$12.95
New York Deli - RVA
2920 W Cary St, Richmond
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing in a Flour Tortilla.
Chicken Club Wrap
$13.00
Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken, Shredded Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, bacon crumbles, and Honey Mustard in a Flour Tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$13.00
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, and Ranch in a Flour Tortilla.