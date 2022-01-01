Burritos in Church Hill

Giant Breakfast Burrito! image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Breakfast Burrito!$10.00
a GIANT burrito, stuffed full of your choice of meat, three scrambled eggs, freshly cut homefries, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, cilantro lime creme fraiche, and RVA hot sauce.
More about Liberty Public House
Loaded Burrito image

 

Kahlos Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Burrito$14.00
Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla filled Rice, Beans, meat/veggie of your choice and pico de Gallo. You can also add cheese, salsa or salad.
More about Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
Alamo BBQ image

 

Alamo BBQ

2202 Jefferson ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Big Grilled Burritos$9.95
Your choice of BBQ. Filled Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Salsa, Sour Cream, and Cheddar Jack Cheese
More about Alamo BBQ

