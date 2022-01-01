Chicken wraps in Church Hill
Church Hill restaurants that serve chicken wraps
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
fried chicken tossed in our house garlic buffalo sauce in our oversized tortillas with cherry tomatoes, red onion, lettuce & ranch!
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Hot Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Hot Honey Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brown Ale Bleu Cheese Aioli