Chicken wraps in Church Hill

Church Hill restaurants
Toast

Church Hill restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
fried chicken tossed in our house garlic buffalo sauce in our oversized tortillas with cherry tomatoes, red onion, lettuce & ranch!
More about Liberty Public House
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chicken Wrap$13.00
Hot Honey Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brown Ale Bleu Cheese Aioli
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
CAJUN Chicken WRAP$10.95
blackened chicken, tomato, red onion, spinach, jack cheese, chipotle aioli
More about The Hill Cafe

