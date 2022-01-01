Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Church Hill

Church Hill restaurants
Church Hill restaurants that serve chili

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Chili$6.00
our always vegan sweet potato chili! Let us know if you'd like cheese & creme fraiche on it!
Chili & Grits$10.00
Byrd Mill yellow corn grits smothered in our famous sweet potato chili, topped with cheddar cheese, cilantro lime creme fraiche, & green onions served aside warm cornbread
Chili & Grits Snack$6.00
as seen on RVA’s favorite food tours, it’s a snack sized version of one of our favorite dishes - our sweet potato chili w/ Byrd Mill grits, cheddar, creme fraiche, green onions & a slice of cornbread
More about Liberty Public House
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili lime Sauce
More about The Hill Cafe

