Chili in Church Hill

Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Sweet Potato Chili
|$6.00
our always vegan sweet potato chili! Let us know if you'd like cheese & creme fraiche on it!
|Chili & Grits
|$10.00
Byrd Mill yellow corn grits smothered in our famous sweet potato chili, topped with cheddar cheese, cilantro lime creme fraiche, & green onions served aside warm cornbread
|Chili & Grits Snack
|$6.00
as seen on RVA’s favorite food tours, it’s a snack sized version of one of our favorite dishes - our sweet potato chili w/ Byrd Mill grits, cheddar, creme fraiche, green onions & a slice of cornbread