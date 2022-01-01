Goat cheese salad in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd

305 Brook Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3886 reviews)
Takeout
Pear & Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
poached pear, arugula, red onion, cranberry, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
pear & goat cheese salad$12.00
candied walnuts, strawberries, grapes, craisins, tomatoes, cucumbers & chickpeas with creamy balsamic dressing.
