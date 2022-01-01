Goat cheese salad in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
More about Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
305 Brook Rd, Richmond
|Pear & Goat Cheese Salad
|$12.00
poached pear, arugula, red onion, cranberry, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|pear & goat cheese salad
|$12.00
candied walnuts, strawberries, grapes, craisins, tomatoes, cucumbers & chickpeas with creamy balsamic dressing.