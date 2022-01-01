Scott's Addition bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Scott's Addition

The HofGarden image

 

The HofGarden

2818 W Broad St Richmond,, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Chicken Dinner(weekends only)$32.00
A monster coriander brined chicken, seasoned with your choice of pesto, lemon pepper, or buffalo sauce. Served with a family sized house salad, marinated cucumbers, pasta salad, beans, and house made focaccia.
Served Hot. Feeds 5+
Charcuterie Box $10$10.00
Assorted meats, cheeses, crackers, served with seasonal jelly, mustard and grapes. Serves 2-3
Wings$5.00
5 Wings (Mix of Flats and Drums) tossed in your favorite sauce! Buffalo, BBQ, Szechuan, Honey Habanero, or Lemon Pepper Dry Rub
Ardent Craft Ales image

 

Ardent Craft Ales

3200 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (414 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Highpoint DIPA 16oz 4-pack$15.00
Our latest batch of Highpoint DIPA is a completely new recipe, designed to be hop-forward with a clean finish. Double dry hopped with a blend of Idaho 7, Citra, Galaxy, and El Dorado hops, Highpoint is a big, hazy double IPA with notes of pineapple, orange, and melon. Full-bodied, soft, and super flavorful. 8% ABV • 7 IBU • 4-pack x 16 oz cans
Dark Rye 16oz 4-pack$14.00
Dark Rye is an American imperial stout brewed with rye and chocolate malts. Notes of dark chocolate and a roasty malt base balance an earthy, spicy character from the rye addition in this big, full-bodied stout. 9.8% ABV • 45 IBU
Saison 12oz 6-pack$11.00
Ardent Saison is a classic farmhouse ale, brewed with premium German malt and Czech Saaz hops. The traditional yeast strain balances fruity esters, mild spiciness, and dry finish in this refreshing, effervescent beer. 6.7% ABV • 25 IBU • 6-pack x 12 oz cans
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant image

 

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$13.98
Smoked Wings (15)$20.98
12 Boneless$14.58
Fat Dragon image

 

Fat Dragon

1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chili Dumplings$8.00
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper paste, hosin & ponzu. Topped with scallions.
Garlic Chicken$17.00
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with broccoli and home made brown garlic sauce.
Wonton Soup$3.00
Pork & leek wontons made in-house with cabbage and scallions, in clarified chicken stock
Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club image

 

Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club

3406 W Moore St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad$8.50
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)
Margherita Pizza$10.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
Chips & Guacamole$8.50
pico de gallo, salsa ranchera (gf)
