Scott's Addition bars & lounges you'll love

More about The HofGarden
The HofGarden
2818 W Broad St Richmond,, Richmond
|Popular items
|Roast Chicken Dinner(weekends only)
|$32.00
A monster coriander brined chicken, seasoned with your choice of pesto, lemon pepper, or buffalo sauce. Served with a family sized house salad, marinated cucumbers, pasta salad, beans, and house made focaccia.
Served Hot. Feeds 5+
|Charcuterie Box $10
|$10.00
Assorted meats, cheeses, crackers, served with seasonal jelly, mustard and grapes. Serves 2-3
|Wings
|$5.00
5 Wings (Mix of Flats and Drums) tossed in your favorite sauce! Buffalo, BBQ, Szechuan, Honey Habanero, or Lemon Pepper Dry Rub
More about Ardent Craft Ales
Ardent Craft Ales
3200 W Leigh St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Highpoint DIPA 16oz 4-pack
|$15.00
Our latest batch of Highpoint DIPA is a completely new recipe, designed to be hop-forward with a clean finish. Double dry hopped with a blend of Idaho 7, Citra, Galaxy, and El Dorado hops, Highpoint is a big, hazy double IPA with notes of pineapple, orange, and melon. Full-bodied, soft, and super flavorful. 8% ABV • 7 IBU • 4-pack x 16 oz cans
|Dark Rye 16oz 4-pack
|$14.00
Dark Rye is an American imperial stout brewed with rye and chocolate malts. Notes of dark chocolate and a roasty malt base balance an earthy, spicy character from the rye addition in this big, full-bodied stout. 9.8% ABV • 45 IBU
|Saison 12oz 6-pack
|$11.00
Ardent Saison is a classic farmhouse ale, brewed with premium German malt and Czech Saaz hops. The traditional yeast strain balances fruity esters, mild spiciness, and dry finish in this refreshing, effervescent beer. 6.7% ABV • 25 IBU • 6-pack x 12 oz cans
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.98
|Smoked Wings (15)
|$20.98
|12 Boneless
|$14.58
More about Fat Dragon
Fat Dragon
1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chili Dumplings
|$8.00
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper paste, hosin & ponzu. Topped with scallions.
|Garlic Chicken
|$17.00
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with broccoli and home made brown garlic sauce.
|Wonton Soup
|$3.00
Pork & leek wontons made in-house with cabbage and scallions, in clarified chicken stock
More about Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club
Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club
3406 W Moore St, Richmond
More about Tazza Kitchen
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond
|Popular items
|Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad
|$8.50
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)
|Margherita Pizza
|$10.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
|Chips & Guacamole
|$8.50
pico de gallo, salsa ranchera (gf)