Cobb salad in Riverside
Riverside restaurants that serve cobb salad
Marie Callender’s
3505 Merrill St., Riverside
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$13.29
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.
Cafe Vista
3939 Thirteenth Street, Riverside
|Cobb Salad
|$5.00
Charbroiled chicken breast, mixed greens and spinach, bacon crumbles, feta cheese, hard-boiled eggs, cucumber, tomatoes, and ranch dressing.
No avocado available - sorry-
|Shrimp cobb salad
|$7.50
Mixed green, fried shrimp, bacon, eggs, cucumber, tomatoes, feta cheese and avocado.