French toast in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve french toast

Fallen Leaf Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fallen Leaf Bistro

44 North Main St, Rochester

Avg 4.7 (164 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Stack - French Toast$6.00
Three slices of French Toast made w/ Texas Toast. Add chocolate chips, blueberries or strawberries for just $1.00! (Note: GF & Other breads can be substituted although they are not as large as Texas Toast)
Banana Nutella French Toast$10.00
Sourdough bread dipped and grilled to perfection topped with caramelized bananas, caramel drizzle & whipped cream.
Double Stack - French Toast$4.50
Two slices of French Toast made w/ Texas Toast. Add chocolate chips, blueberries or strawberries for just $1.00! (Note: GF & Other breads can be substituted although they are not as large as Texas Toast)
More about Fallen Leaf Bistro
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Revolution Taproom & Grill

61 N Main St, ROCHESTER

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Crispy French Toast$9.00
Brioche, Powdered Sugar Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Maple Sap Drizzle A. Ma. Zing.
More about Revolution Taproom & Grill

