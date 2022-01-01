French toast in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve french toast
Fallen Leaf Bistro
44 North Main St, Rochester
|Triple Stack - French Toast
|$6.00
Three slices of French Toast made w/ Texas Toast. Add chocolate chips, blueberries or strawberries for just $1.00! (Note: GF & Other breads can be substituted although they are not as large as Texas Toast)
|Banana Nutella French Toast
|$10.00
Sourdough bread dipped and grilled to perfection topped with caramelized bananas, caramel drizzle & whipped cream.
|Double Stack - French Toast
|$4.50
Two slices of French Toast made w/ Texas Toast. Add chocolate chips, blueberries or strawberries for just $1.00! (Note: GF & Other breads can be substituted although they are not as large as Texas Toast)