Mozzarella sticks in Rocklin

Rocklin restaurants
Rocklin restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

CJ's Pizza Bar & Grill

3221 Stanford Ranch Rd, Rocklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$0.00
Deep-fried breaded mozzarella cheese sticks.
More about CJ's Pizza Bar & Grill
Fire Wings - Rocklin

5400 Crossings Dr., Rocklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)$4.25
More about Fire Wings - Rocklin

