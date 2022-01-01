Enchiladas in Rockville
Rockville restaurants that serve enchiladas
El Mariachi Restaurant
765 Rockville Pike, Rockville
SEAFOOD ENCHILADA
$24.99
Two flour tortillas with melted Monterey cheese and covered with shrimp scallops in a creamy seafood sauce.
ENCHILADAS*
$15.99
Two fresh corn tortillas, wrapped around your choice of chicken, beef, or cheese, and baked with our green tomatillo sauce and red chili sauce and cheese.
SPINACH ENCHILADAS
$16.99
Made with fresh corn tortillas. Filled with spinach and baked with our special sauce.