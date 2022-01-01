Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Rockville

Go
Rockville restaurants
Toast

Rockville restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Plaza Oaxaca

141 Gibbs St #305, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Enchiladas$15.00
More about Plaza Oaxaca
El Mariachi Restaurant image

 

El Mariachi Restaurant

765 Rockville Pike, Rockville

Avg 4.5 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SEAFOOD ENCHILADA$24.99
Two flour tortillas with melted Monterey cheese and covered with shrimp scallops in a creamy seafood sauce.
ENCHILADAS*$15.99
Two fresh corn tortillas, wrapped around your choice of chicken, beef, or cheese, and baked with our green tomatillo sauce and red chili sauce and cheese.
SPINACH ENCHILADAS$16.99
Made with fresh corn tortillas. Filled with spinach and baked with our special sauce.
More about El Mariachi Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville

Carne Asada Tacos

Meatball Subs

Pepperoni Pizza

Sweet Potato Fries

Seaweed Salad

Chili

Hummus

Kung Pao Chicken

Map

More near Rockville to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (716 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1469 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1835 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston