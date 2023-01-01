Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Rockville

Go
Rockville restaurants
Toast

Rockville restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

 

Call Your Mother Deli - Pike & Rose

11807 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Assorted Pastry Holiday Tin$30.00
We have it on very good authority that these are some of Buddy the Elf's favorites!
Each Holiday Tin contains the following mini treats: 4 Festive Chocolate Chunk Cookies, 4 Festive Snickerdoodles, 4 Peanut Butter Brownie Cookies, and 2 Candy Cane Rice Krispie Treats.
We will not be able to accommodate substitutions or modifications.
More about Call Your Mother Deli - Pike & Rose
Restaurant banner

DIM SUM • CHICKEN • NOODLES

A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C

1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C, Rockville

Avg 4.2 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4110. Turnip&Bacon Pastry$6.15
Turnip (Daikon) Pastry w/bacon bits
More about A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville

Pork Noodle Soup

Pork Dumplings

Beef Noodle Soup

Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Burritos

Wontons

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Rockville to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (892 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (474 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (169 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1762 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2288 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston