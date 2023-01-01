Pastries in Rockville

We have it on very good authority that these are some of Buddy the Elf's favorites!

Each Holiday Tin contains the following mini treats: 4 Festive Chocolate Chunk Cookies, 4 Festive Snickerdoodles, 4 Peanut Butter Brownie Cookies, and 2 Candy Cane Rice Krispie Treats.

We will not be able to accommodate substitutions or modifications.

