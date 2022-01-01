Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

General tso chicken in Rockville

Go
Rockville restaurants
Toast

Rockville restaurants that serve general tso chicken

Main pic

 

Hunan To Go

13 Dawson Avenue, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN 左宗鸡$13.95
More about Hunan To Go
Consumer pic

 

PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill - 10048 DARNESTOWN ROAD

10048 Darnestown Road, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
General Tso’s Chicken$14.00
More about PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill - 10048 DARNESTOWN ROAD

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville

Baklava

Pepperoni Pizza

Bread Pudding

Cheese Pizza

Spaghetti

Rigatoni

Greek Pizza

Veal Parmesan

Map

More near Rockville to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1390 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1673 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston