Lobsters in Roswell
Roswell restaurants that serve lobsters
Brookwood Grill
880A Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell
|^Lobster and Smoked Gouda Ravioli
|$21.00
Seared Shrimp, Roasted Corn, Sherry Cream Sauce
Gaslight Bar & Grill
890 Atlanta St, Roswell
|Lobster Lebeaux
|$25.00
Fried lobster top with crab and lemon butter
Egg Harbor Cafe
1007 Mansell Rd, Roswell
|Lobster Scrambler
|$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.