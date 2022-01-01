Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Roswell

Go
Roswell restaurants
Toast

Roswell restaurants that serve lobsters

Brookwood Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookwood Grill

880A Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell

Avg 4.3 (1283 reviews)
Takeout
^Lobster and Smoked Gouda Ravioli$21.00
Seared Shrimp, Roasted Corn, Sherry Cream Sauce
More about Brookwood Grill
Consumer pic

 

Gaslight Bar & Grill

890 Atlanta St, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Lebeaux$25.00
Fried lobster top with crab and lemon butter
More about Gaslight Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Egg Harbor Cafe

1007 Mansell Rd, Roswell

No reviews yet
Lobster Scrambler$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Roswell

Fried Rice

Fritters

Caprese Salad

Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Fajitas

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Pancakes

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Roswell to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston