Spinach salad in Roswell

Roswell restaurants
Toast

Roswell restaurants that serve spinach salad

Wegman’s Louisiana Bayou Kitchen image

 

Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen

1169 Canton St, Roswell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad$11.95
Fresh spinach, toasted pecans, bacon, red onion, and balsamic vinaigrette
More about Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell

640 W Crossville Road, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salad (LG)$11.35
Fresh leafy spinach tossed with bacon, mushrooms, almonds and egg. Served with our bacon vinaigrette dressing.
Spinach Salad (SM)$7.25
Fresh leafy spinach tossed with bacon, mushrooms, almonds and egg. Served with our bacon vinaigrette dressing.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
Standard at Roswell image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Standard at Roswell

994 Alpharetta Road, Roswell

Avg 4.3 (446 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad
More about Standard at Roswell

