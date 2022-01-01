Spinach salad in Roswell
Roswell restaurants that serve spinach salad
Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen
1169 Canton St, Roswell
|Spinach Salad
|$11.95
Fresh spinach, toasted pecans, bacon, red onion, and balsamic vinaigrette
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
640 W Crossville Road, Roswell
|Spinach Salad (LG)
|$11.35
Fresh leafy spinach tossed with bacon, mushrooms, almonds and egg. Served with our bacon vinaigrette dressing.
|Spinach Salad (SM)
|$7.25
Fresh leafy spinach tossed with bacon, mushrooms, almonds and egg. Served with our bacon vinaigrette dressing.