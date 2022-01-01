Round Rock American restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
2850 IH 35 North, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Gulf Oysters
|$2.50
Fresh Shucked (out of shell)
Horseradish, Cocktail, Mignonette
|The Jack Stack Burger
|$13.00
Slab Bacon, Harissa mayo, romaine, heirlom tomatoes, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, salt fries
|Smoked Fish Dip
|$10.00
Smoked Fish, cream cheese, chives, kettle chips
SANDWICHES
Greenhouse Craft Food
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Greenhouse BLT
|$9.00
Sourdough, bacon, greens, local tomatoes, fried farm egg, mayo, jalapeno maple jelly
|Farmers Salad
|$9.00
Greens, tomato, cucumber, seasonal veggies, blue cheese, spiced pecans
|Big Spender
|$12.00
Akayushi beef, sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, house sauce, on jalapeño bun.
Jack Allen's Kitchen
2250 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Smashed Guacamole
|$9.99
pumpkin seeds, Cotija cheese, tortilla chips
|Lydia's Chicken Strips
|$6.99
Served with French Fries
|Baja-Style Fish Tacos
|$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans
Finley's
410 W. Main Street, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
Dill pickle chips deep fried in our house seasoned breading and served with spicy ranch dip
|Burnt End Queso
|$10.00
Blended cheeses with peppers, onion, tomato and brisket burnt ends
|Brussel Sprouts
|$9.50
Deep fried brussel sprouts tossed in sweet chili sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and togarashi