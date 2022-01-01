Round Rock American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Round Rock

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking image

SEAFOOD

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

2850 IH 35 North, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gulf Oysters$2.50
Fresh Shucked (out of shell)
Horseradish, Cocktail, Mignonette
The Jack Stack Burger$13.00
Slab Bacon, Harissa mayo, romaine, heirlom tomatoes, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, salt fries
Smoked Fish Dip$10.00
Smoked Fish, cream cheese, chives, kettle chips
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
Greenhouse Craft Food image

SANDWICHES

Greenhouse Craft Food

1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (1456 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greenhouse BLT$9.00
Sourdough, bacon, greens, local tomatoes, fried farm egg, mayo, jalapeno maple jelly
Farmers Salad$9.00
Greens, tomato, cucumber, seasonal veggies, blue cheese, spiced pecans
Big Spender$12.00
Akayushi beef, sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, house sauce, on jalapeño bun.
More about Greenhouse Craft Food
Jack Allen's Kitchen image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

2250 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock

Avg 4.6 (4306 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smashed Guacamole$9.99
pumpkin seeds, Cotija cheese, tortilla chips
Lydia's Chicken Strips$6.99
Served with French Fries
Baja-Style Fish Tacos$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Finley's

410 W. Main Street, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Pickles$9.00
Dill pickle chips deep fried in our house seasoned breading and served with spicy ranch dip
Burnt End Queso$10.00
Blended cheeses with peppers, onion, tomato and brisket burnt ends
Brussel Sprouts$9.50
Deep fried brussel sprouts tossed in sweet chili sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and togarashi
More about Finley's

