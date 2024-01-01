Biryani in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve biryani
Sri Krishna
3203 S I-35 Frontage Rd #560, Round Rock
|chicken boneless biryani
|$17.99
Rock 'N' Grill Authentic Indian Cuisine - & Bar - 1702 N Mays St suite A - Round Rock, TX 78664
1702 N Mays St suite A, Round Rock
|Goat Fry Biryani
|$18.99
Goat Fry Dum biryani is goodness of rice and meat that comes in layers! Layers of rice and meat cooked with rich and finger licking good masala in it’s own steam pressure until rice is fluffy and meat cooked just to perfection.
***Nut Free***
|Chicken Dum Biryani
|$15.99
Chicken Dum Biryani is goodness of rice and meat that comes in layers! Layers of rice and meat cooked with rich finger licking good masala in it’s own steam pressure until rice is fluffy and meat cooked just to perfection.
***Nut Free***
|Egg Biryani
|$14.99
Egg Biryani is goodness of rice and Eggs that comes in layers! Layers of rice cooked with rich finger licking good masala in it’s own steam pressure until rice is fluffy and cooked just to perfection.
***Nut Free***
The Spice Garden
3107 S I-35 , #760, Round Rock
|VEGETABLES BIRYANI
|$16.00
Carrot, peas, cauliflower, green beans. Served with yogurt (Raita)
AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant
300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6, Round Rock
|Chicken Biryani
|$13.99
Boneless Chicken cooked with whole spices and layered with aromatic Basmati rice & fried onions, served with Raita.
|Lamb Biryani
|$17.99
Boneless Lamb cooked with whole spices and layered with aromatic Basmati rice & fried onions, served with Raita.