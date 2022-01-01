Chicken salad in Round Rock

The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

204 E. Main St., Round Rock

Avg 4.9 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Hot Chicken Cobb Salad image

 

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

2111 N Interstate Hwy 35, Suite 1000, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chicken Cobb Salad$9.75
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

2250 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock

Avg 4.6 (4306 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$16.99
mixed greens, spicy walnuts, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, figs, spicy walnuts, bleu cheese, champagne vinaigrette
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Chicken Salad image

 

Zorba Greek Restaurant

2601 S I-35 Frontage Rd Unit B500, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad$11.99
Zobra's original tender flavourful chicken breast served hot over our classic feta salad garnished with cool tzadziki sauce
More about Zorba Greek Restaurant

