Chicken salad in Round Rock

The Brass Tap
204 E. Main St., Round Rock
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
2111 N Interstate Hwy 35, Suite 1000, Round Rock
|Hot Chicken Cobb Salad
|$9.75
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
Jack Allen's Kitchen
2250 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad
|$16.99
mixed greens, spicy walnuts, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
|Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad
|$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, figs, spicy walnuts, bleu cheese, champagne vinaigrette