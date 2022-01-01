Royal Oak breakfast spots you'll love
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Crispelli's Bakery
931 North Main St, Royal Oak
|Italian, Rustic
|$4.99
Airy and Soft Inside with a Firm Rustic Crust
|Pastrami 8"
|$10.95
Wagyu Pastrami, Fontiago Cheese, Coleslaw, Calabrian Chile Aioli
|Caprese 8"
|$8.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Artichokes, Basil, Arugula
GRILL
Jim Bradys - Royal Oak
1214 S Main St, Royal Oak
|Diamond Jim Brady's Special Sandwich
|$14.00
The original burger that made us famous at 7 Mile & Greenfield! Cooked to order & served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & seasoned fries
|Crispy Brussels
|$12.00
Flash-fried Brussel Sprouts, Toasted Pecans, Dried Cherries & Cherry Maple Vinaigrette
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
Beer-Battered Haddock, Served with Roasted Steak Cut Potatoes, Crispy Noodle Slaw & Citrus-Dill Tartar
O.W.L.
27302 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak
|Tacos Del Dia
|$9.00
SUNDAY & MONDAY: chicken
TUESDAY: chorizo/potato
WEDNESDAY: steak
THURSDAY: pork carnitas
FRIDAY: mahi mahi
SATURDAY: barbacoa beef
Order of 3 on corn tortillas
Topped w onion, cilantro and salsa of day with the exception of Friday- topped w pico & cabbage slaw and salsa of day
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
double patty, brioche bun, american cheese, habanero bacon, garlic aioli & pickes
|Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
fried chicken breast, sesame bun, american cheese, garlic aioli, pickles & lettuce