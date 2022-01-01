Royal Oak breakfast spots you'll love

Royal Oak restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Royal Oak

Crispelli's Bakery image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Crispelli's Bakery

931 North Main St, Royal Oak

Avg 4.7 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Italian, Rustic$4.99
Airy and Soft Inside with a Firm Rustic Crust
Pastrami 8"$10.95
Wagyu Pastrami, Fontiago Cheese, Coleslaw, Calabrian Chile Aioli
Caprese 8"$8.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Artichokes, Basil, Arugula
More about Crispelli's Bakery
Jim Bradys - Royal Oak image

GRILL

Jim Bradys - Royal Oak

1214 S Main St, Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Diamond Jim Brady's Special Sandwich$14.00
The original burger that made us famous at 7 Mile & Greenfield! Cooked to order & served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & seasoned fries
Crispy Brussels$12.00
Flash-fried Brussel Sprouts, Toasted Pecans, Dried Cherries & Cherry Maple Vinaigrette
Fish & Chips$20.00
Beer-Battered Haddock, Served with Roasted Steak Cut Potatoes, Crispy Noodle Slaw & Citrus-Dill Tartar
More about Jim Bradys - Royal Oak
O.W.L. image

 

O.W.L.

27302 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos Del Dia$9.00
SUNDAY & MONDAY: chicken
TUESDAY: chorizo/potato
WEDNESDAY: steak
THURSDAY: pork carnitas
FRIDAY: mahi mahi
SATURDAY: barbacoa beef
Order of 3 on corn tortillas
Topped w onion, cilantro and salsa of day with the exception of Friday- topped w pico & cabbage slaw and salsa of day
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
double patty, brioche bun, american cheese, habanero bacon, garlic aioli & pickes
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
fried chicken breast, sesame bun, american cheese, garlic aioli, pickles & lettuce
More about O.W.L.
Nicky D's Coney Island image

 

Nicky D's Coney Island

32657 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Onion Rings$4.25
Cheeseburger$6.90
Strawberry Chicken Salad$11.20
More about Nicky D's Coney Island

