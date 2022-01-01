Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Royal Oak

Go
Royal Oak restaurants
Toast

Royal Oak restaurants that serve fried rice

Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse

1824 W 14 Mile Rd, Royal Oak

Avg 4.7 (10800 reviews)
Takeout
Side Shrimp Fried Rice$5.50
Beef Fried Rice$13.00
Side Chicken Fried Rice$5.00
More about Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Thai Street Kitchen

42805 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.5 (378 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onions, peas, carrots (gluten free)
Garlic Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg and roasted garlic (gluten free)
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, pineapples, tomatoes, white onions (gluten free)
More about Thai Street Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Royal Oak

Avocado Toast

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Scallops

Garden Salad

Chili

French Fries

Turkey Clubs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Royal Oak to explore

Downtown Royal Oak

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Royal Oak to explore

Troy

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston