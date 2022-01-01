Tacos in Royal Oak
Royal Oak restaurants that serve tacos
GRILL
Jim Bradys - Royal Oak
1214 S Main St, Royal Oak
|Mahi Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Beer-Battered Mahi, Crispy Noodle Slaw, Fresh Pico, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro Sour Cream, Served in warm Flour Tortillas with Grilled Elote Salad
O.W.L.
27302 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak
|Tacos Del Dia
|$9.00
SUNDAY & MONDAY: chicken
TUESDAY: chorizo/potato
WEDNESDAY: steak
THURSDAY: pork carnitas
FRIDAY: mahi mahi
SATURDAY: barbacoa beef
Order of 3 on corn tortillas
Topped w onion, cilantro and salsa of day with the exception of Friday- topped w pico & cabbage slaw and salsa of day
|Breakfast Tacos
|$9.00
3 tacos on corn tortillas, eggs & pico, chihuahua cheese. topped w cilantro & cotija cheese
|Jackfruit Tacos
|$9.50
3 corn tortillas w jackfruit, avo spread (contains hard boiled eggs) tomatillo salsa, cabbage & pico