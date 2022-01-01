Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Royal Oak

Royal Oak restaurants
Royal Oak restaurants that serve tacos

Jim Bradys - Royal Oak image

GRILL

Jim Bradys - Royal Oak

1214 S Main St, Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Fish Tacos$18.00
Beer-Battered Mahi, Crispy Noodle Slaw, Fresh Pico, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro Sour Cream, Served in warm Flour Tortillas with Grilled Elote Salad
More about Jim Bradys - Royal Oak
O.W.L. image

 

O.W.L.

27302 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Del Dia$9.00
SUNDAY & MONDAY: chicken
TUESDAY: chorizo/potato
WEDNESDAY: steak
THURSDAY: pork carnitas
FRIDAY: mahi mahi
SATURDAY: barbacoa beef
Order of 3 on corn tortillas
Topped w onion, cilantro and salsa of day with the exception of Friday- topped w pico & cabbage slaw and salsa of day
Breakfast Tacos$9.00
3 tacos on corn tortillas, eggs & pico, chihuahua cheese. topped w cilantro & cotija cheese
Jackfruit Tacos$9.50
3 corn tortillas w jackfruit, avo spread (contains hard boiled eggs) tomatillo salsa, cabbage & pico
More about O.W.L.

