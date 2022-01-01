Royal Oak pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Royal Oak

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina image

PIZZA

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

711 S Main St, Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (3301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Risotto Balls$10.00
saffron rice, mozzarella, peas, Bolognese, marinara
Capricciosa$16.50
House blend mozzarella, Italian ham, fresh mushroom, artichoke
Wood Roasted Wings$15.50
Amish raised, herb marinated (This item is gluten free)
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
Tania's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Tania's Pizza

3204 Crooks Rd, Royal Oak

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Bread$3.29
Our garlic cheese bread is a fan favorite. Cheese lovers, try our Tornado cheese bread made with 4 cheeses which includes a swirl of our garlic cheese dip to top it off! (All bread includes a dipping accompaniment of your choice)
14" Royal Oaker$15.99
Voted best pizza by Motor City Fest in 2014, 2015 and 2017! This pizza is topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ground beef, banana peppers, and onions.
Calzone$3.99
Try our oven baked calzone with melted mozzarella cheese and three toppings of your choice, baked until golden brown, brushed with warm butter and sprinkled with our house garlic seasoning.
More about Tania's Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Palazzo Di Pizza

1222 E Eleven Mile Rd, Royal Oak

Avg 4.9 (552 reviews)
Takeout
More about Palazzo Di Pizza

