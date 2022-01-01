Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Saint Charles

Go
Saint Charles restaurants
Toast

Saint Charles restaurants that serve burritos

Kava Diem Organic River Cafe image

 

Kava Diem Organic River Cafe

1 West Illinois Street, St Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
American Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Scrambles eggs, bacon, avocado, hash brown potatoes, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla, with a side of hash browns
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Mashed chickpea scramble, black beans, roasted tomato, and sliced avocado, with vegan cream sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
Southwest Burrito Bliss$16.00
Grass-fed machaca style beef, sautéed spinach, fried pasture-raised egg, black beans, roasted poblano peppers, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream, with a side of hash browns
More about Kava Diem Organic River Cafe
La Mesa Modern Mexican image

 

La Mesa Modern Mexican

51 S. 1st St., St. Charles Il

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Giant Burrito$16.00
Hombre Burrito$15.00
More about La Mesa Modern Mexican
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64) image

 

Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

1625 E Main St,, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito a la Breakfast$12.99
Chorizo, chicken, onions, cheddar-jack & cotija cheese, avocado, eggs and jalapenos in a flour tortilla with cilantro.
Served with sour cream, pinto beans and roasted spudz. Choice of Ranchero Sauce or Salsa Verde.
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Charles

Fish Tacos

Pork Chops

Mongolian Beef

Cinnamon Rolls

Edamame

Steak Tacos

Steak Sandwiches

Nachos

Map

More near Saint Charles to explore

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston