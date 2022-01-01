Burritos in Saint Charles
Kava Diem Organic River Cafe
1 West Illinois Street, St Charles
|American Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Scrambles eggs, bacon, avocado, hash brown potatoes, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla, with a side of hash browns
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Mashed chickpea scramble, black beans, roasted tomato, and sliced avocado, with vegan cream sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Southwest Burrito Bliss
|$16.00
Grass-fed machaca style beef, sautéed spinach, fried pasture-raised egg, black beans, roasted poblano peppers, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream, with a side of hash browns
La Mesa Modern Mexican
51 S. 1st St., St. Charles Il
|Giant Burrito
|$16.00
|Hombre Burrito
|$15.00
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
1625 E Main St,, St. Charles
|Burrito a la Breakfast
|$12.99
Chorizo, chicken, onions, cheddar-jack & cotija cheese, avocado, eggs and jalapenos in a flour tortilla with cilantro.
Served with sour cream, pinto beans and roasted spudz. Choice of Ranchero Sauce or Salsa Verde.