Pork chops in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants
Saint Charles restaurants that serve pork chops

moto imōto image

 

moto imōto

181 S First Street, St Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
THAI MANGO GLAZED PORK CHOP$26.00
Soy Brined Bone-in Duroc Pork Chop | Sweet + Smokie Mango Glaze | Thai Green Mango Salad | Scallion Fried Rice Cake
More about moto imōto
La Zaza Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

La Zaza Trattoria

5 S 1st St, St Charles

Avg 4.5 (1287 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chop Saltimbocca$34.95
Two center French-cut pork chops garlic and shallots, wild mushrooms, in a light brandy sauce topped with thinly sliced prosciutto di Parma served with a side of roasted potatoes
More about La Zaza Trattoria

