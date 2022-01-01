Pork chops in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve pork chops
moto imōto
181 S First Street, St Charles
|THAI MANGO GLAZED PORK CHOP
|$26.00
Soy Brined Bone-in Duroc Pork Chop | Sweet + Smokie Mango Glaze | Thai Green Mango Salad | Scallion Fried Rice Cake
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
La Zaza Trattoria
5 S 1st St, St Charles
|Pork Chop Saltimbocca
|$34.95
Two center French-cut pork chops garlic and shallots, wild mushrooms, in a light brandy sauce topped with thinly sliced prosciutto di Parma served with a side of roasted potatoes