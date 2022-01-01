Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve cheesecake

Bit Bar image

 

Bit Bar Salem

278 Derby Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Cheesecake$10.00
More about Bit Bar Salem
Settler image

 

Settler - Salem

2 Lynde st, Salem

Avg 4.9 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basque Cheesecake$13.00
crustless basque style, roasted white chocolate[Gluten Free*]
Basque Cheesecake$12.00
slow baked, no crust cheesecake. burnt sugar edges
More about Settler - Salem

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Hummus

Key Lime Pies

Chicken Wraps

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Cookies

Tomato Soup

Avocado Salad

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston