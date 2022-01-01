Kimchi in Salem

This vegetarian Korean-inspired nest features house-made kimchi, spicy roasted sweet potatoes, and cheddar cheese. Folded into an omelette and served in a whole wheat pita, garnished with scallions! *This contains soy and wheat.

Ingredients:

sweet potatoes roasted in gochujang, kimchi (leeks, daikon, carrots, hot peppers, cabbage, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, salt), scallions, cheddar.

