Kimchi in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

 

A&J King Artisan Bakers

48 Central St, Salem

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Sweet Potato Nest Egg$8.00
This vegetarian Korean-inspired nest features house-made kimchi, spicy roasted sweet potatoes, and cheddar cheese. Folded into an omelette and served in a whole wheat pita, garnished with scallions! *This contains soy and wheat.
Ingredients:
sweet potatoes roasted in gochujang, kimchi (leeks, daikon, carrots, hot peppers, cabbage, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, salt), scallions, cheddar.
More about A&J King Artisan Bakers
Main pic

 

All Souls Lounge

282 Derby St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi Dog$9.00
All-beef hot dog grilled and topped with Maitland Mountain Farm kimchi, sriracha mayo (v), and scallions. Comes with chips and a pickle.
(v) = homemade vegan sauce
More about All Souls Lounge

