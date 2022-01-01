Kimchi in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve kimchi
More about A&J King Artisan Bakers
A&J King Artisan Bakers
48 Central St, Salem
|Kimchi Sweet Potato Nest Egg
|$8.00
This vegetarian Korean-inspired nest features house-made kimchi, spicy roasted sweet potatoes, and cheddar cheese. Folded into an omelette and served in a whole wheat pita, garnished with scallions! *This contains soy and wheat.
Ingredients:
sweet potatoes roasted in gochujang, kimchi (leeks, daikon, carrots, hot peppers, cabbage, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, salt), scallions, cheddar.