Pumpkin pies in Salem

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA - 60 Washington Street
60 Washington Street, Salem
|Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte - 16 oz
|$6.50
Jacko's back, and we're over the (full) moon about it. Everyone says this is the best pumpkin latte they've ever had! Tastes like pumpkin pie! 🎃🥧
A double shot of espresso, cold milk, spiced pumpkin syrup (contains dairy), all over ice.
|Pumpkin Pie Latte
|$5.75
Jacko's back, and we're over the (full) moon about it. Everyone says this is the best pumpkin latte they've ever had!
A double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and spiced pumpkin syrup (contains dairy).
Tastes like pumpkin pie! 🎃🥧