Pumpkin pies in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA image

 

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA - 60 Washington Street

60 Washington Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte - 16 oz$6.50
Jacko's back, and we're over the (full) moon about it. Everyone says this is the best pumpkin latte they've ever had! Tastes like pumpkin pie! 🎃🥧
A double shot of espresso, cold milk, spiced pumpkin syrup (contains dairy), all over ice.
Pumpkin Pie Latte$5.75
Jacko's back, and we're over the (full) moon about it. Everyone says this is the best pumpkin latte they've ever had!
A double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and spiced pumpkin syrup (contains dairy).
Tastes like pumpkin pie! 🎃🥧
More about Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA - 60 Washington Street
Ledger image

 

Ledger - Salem, Mass

125 Washington St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Pumpkin Pie$29.00
Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie (GF)$29.00
More about Ledger - Salem, Mass

