Salmon burgers in Salem

Frozen 2 X 5oz. Salmon Burgers - Gluten Free, Soy Free, Dairy Free, Keto-Friendly, High in Omega-3's, Non-GMO, No Antibiotics & Kosher. Great on the grill or skillet. Consists of premium cuts of Norwegian Salmon and are perfectly seasoned. Ingredients: Farmed Norwegian Salmon, garlic, onion, black pepper, oregano and salt. Skillet directions: Heat skillet on medium high heat, spray salmon burger with cooking spray, season with salt and pepper both sides, heat 1 tablespoon of high heat cooking oil in skillet, sear on one side for 3-4 minutes, flip and sear on the other side for 3-4 minutes. Cook medium as salmon will stick cook while serving and do not over cook. Serve on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion and you have a healthy meal.

