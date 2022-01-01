Salmon burgers in Salem
Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
48 BROADWAY, SALEM
|Patriot Salmon Burgers - 2 X 5 oz.
|$8.99
Patriot Seafoods Frozen 2 X 5oz. Salmon Burgers - Gluten Free, Soy Free, Dairy Free, Keto-Friendly, High in Omega-3's, Non-GMO, No Antibiotics & Kosher. Great on the grill or skillet. Ingredients: Salmon, Lemon Zest, Basil, Salt & Pepper, Spices. Skillet directions: Heat skillet on medium high heat, spray salmon burger with cooking spray, season with salt and pepper both sides, heat 1 tablespoon of high heat cooking oil in skillet, sear on one side for 3-4 minutes, flip and sear on the other side for 3-4 minutes. Cook medium as salmon will stick cook while serving and do not overcook. Serve on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion and you have a healthy meal.
|"Boston Seafood" Norwegian Salmon Burgers - 2 X 5 oz. (Frozen)
|$8.99
Frozen 2 X 5oz. Salmon Burgers - Gluten Free, Soy Free, Dairy Free, Keto-Friendly, High in Omega-3's, Non-GMO, No Antibiotics & Kosher. Great on the grill or skillet. Consists of premium cuts of Norwegian Salmon and are perfectly seasoned. Ingredients: Farmed Norwegian Salmon, garlic, onion, black pepper, oregano and salt. Skillet directions: Heat skillet on medium high heat, spray salmon burger with cooking spray, season with salt and pepper both sides, heat 1 tablespoon of high heat cooking oil in skillet, sear on one side for 3-4 minutes, flip and sear on the other side for 3-4 minutes. Cook medium as salmon will stick cook while serving and do not over cook. Serve on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion and you have a healthy meal.