Avocado salad in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Avocado Salad
Salem restaurants that serve avocado salad
Howling Wolf
76 Lafayette St, Salem
No reviews yet
Avocado Salad
$8.95
Lettuce, topped with roasted corn and pinto bean salsa, avocados, crispy corn tortilla strips, & a home-made Mexican vinaigrette.
More about Howling Wolf
Vesuvius
2 Paridise Road, Salem
No reviews yet
Avocado Salad
$10.50
More about Vesuvius
