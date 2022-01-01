Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve avocado salad

Banner pic

 

Howling Wolf

76 Lafayette St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Salad$8.95
Lettuce, topped with roasted corn and pinto bean salsa, avocados, crispy corn tortilla strips, & a home-made Mexican vinaigrette.
More about Howling Wolf
Vesuvius image

 

Vesuvius

2 Paridise Road, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Salad$10.50
More about Vesuvius

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Arugula Salad

Cheese Pizza

Mussels

Octopus

Burritos

Cookies

Shrimp Tempura

Chicken Burritos

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston