Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sea scallops in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve sea scallops

Item pic

 

Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market

48 BROADWAY, SALEM

No reviews yet
Takeout
10/20 Sea Scallops$26.95
Fresh Large North Atlantic Sea Scallops 10 to 20 count Per Lb.
20/30 "Medium" Sea Scallops$24.95
Fresh North Atlantic All Natural Sea Scallops 100% Natural - "Medium" 20/30 count per Lb. Great for scallops wrapped in bacon, fried or sautéed, in pasta and stuffing.
U-10 "Jumbo" Sea Scallops$32.99
Fresh Jumbo U-10 North Atlantic Sea Scallops. 100% Natural
More about Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Sea Scallops$36.00
Grilled U-10 Scallops over tomato coulis with roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, and feta cheese. Served with roasted asparagus and Jasmine rice with lemon butter.
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Avocado Salad

Scallops

Fried Scallops

Cheese Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Taco Salad

Coleslaw

Hummus

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston