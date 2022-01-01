Sea scallops in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve sea scallops
Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
48 BROADWAY, SALEM
|10/20 Sea Scallops
|$26.95
Fresh Large North Atlantic Sea Scallops 10 to 20 count Per Lb.
|20/30 "Medium" Sea Scallops
|$24.95
Fresh North Atlantic All Natural Sea Scallops 100% Natural - "Medium" 20/30 count per Lb. Great for scallops wrapped in bacon, fried or sautéed, in pasta and stuffing.
|U-10 "Jumbo" Sea Scallops
|$32.99
Fresh Jumbo U-10 North Atlantic Sea Scallops. 100% Natural
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Jumbo Sea Scallops
|$36.00
Grilled U-10 Scallops over tomato coulis with roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, and feta cheese. Served with roasted asparagus and Jasmine rice with lemon butter.