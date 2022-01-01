Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Waffles in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Waffles
Salem restaurants that serve waffles
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Gulu-Gulu Cafe
247 Essex Street, Salem
Avg 4.2
(2485 reviews)
BELGIAN WAFFLE
$7.00
More about Gulu-Gulu Cafe
Flip the Bird
14 New Derby Street, Salem
No reviews yet
CHICKEN + WAFFLES
$10.50
Fluffy Belgian waffle wedges topped with a piece of our fried chicken~ Served maple syrup on the side! Honey butter and hot honey optional at no charge!
More about Flip the Bird
Browse other tasty dishes in Salem
Nachos
Shrimp Scampi
Cappuccino
Pudding
Chicken Parmesan
Calamari
Key Lime Pies
Arugula Salad
More near Salem to explore
Beverly
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Peabody
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Lynn
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Marblehead
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Danvers
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Saugus
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Lynnfield
No reviews yet
Manchester
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Swampscott
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(505 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston