Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable lo mein in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve vegetable lo mein

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lo Mein & Vegetable Salad$10.00
Served cold with spicy Thai peanut vinaigrette
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
Consumer pic

 

Koto Sushi

90 Washington St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Lo Mein (L)$12.00
More about Koto Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Mac And Cheese

Risotto

Chicken Wraps

Cheese Fries

Chocolate Croissants

Whoopie Pies

Rangoon

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (424 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston