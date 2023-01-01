Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Antique Table Salem image

 

Antique Table Salem

26 Congress Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Vegetable Soup$10.95
More about Antique Table Salem
A&J King Artisan Bakers image

 

A&J King Artisan Bakers

48 Central St, Salem

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Veggie Soup for you!$6.00
Chilly spring days means Soup for you!!
Enjoy this herb filled chicken soup with fresh ginger and herbs!
Ingredients:
Chicken, chicken stock, onion, garlic, celery, carrot, parsnips, potatoes, kale, peppers(jalapeno & poblano), thyme, parsley, dill, paprika, ginger, salt, pepper & extra virgin olive oil.
More about A&J King Artisan Bakers

