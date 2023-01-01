Vegetable soup in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve vegetable soup
Antique Table Salem
26 Congress Street, Salem
|Chicken & Vegetable Soup
|$10.95
A&J King Artisan Bakers
48 Central St, Salem
|Chicken & Veggie Soup for you!
|$6.00
Chilly spring days means Soup for you!!
Enjoy this herb filled chicken soup with fresh ginger and herbs!
Ingredients:
Chicken, chicken stock, onion, garlic, celery, carrot, parsnips, potatoes, kale, peppers(jalapeno & poblano), thyme, parsley, dill, paprika, ginger, salt, pepper & extra virgin olive oil.