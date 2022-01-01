North Park breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in North Park
More about Rusticucina
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Rusticucina
3797 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Chef Spinach & Fig Flatbread
|$19.00
Mascarpone, crispy prosciutto, fig ham & fresh spinach FLAT BREAD.
|Pesto Siciliano
|$19.00
basil, parmesan, pine nuts, sun dried tomatoes & EVOO
|Wild Boar Sausage
|$25.00
wild boar sausage, roasted tomatoes, peas, garlic & vodka cream sauce.
More about Working Class
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, diced bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and house sauce.
|El Norte
|$13.00
Mixed greens, pinto beans, tortilla strips, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese and tomato. Served with a side of Cholula ranch.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Fried chicken breast, house slaw and pickles. Served with a side of buffalo sauce.
More about Verbena Kitchen North Park
Verbena Kitchen North Park
3043 University Ave, San DIego
|Popular items
|SD Fruit
|$4.00