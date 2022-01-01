North Park breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in North Park

Rusticucina image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chef Spinach & Fig Flatbread$19.00
Mascarpone, crispy prosciutto, fig ham & fresh spinach FLAT BREAD.
Pesto Siciliano$19.00
basil, parmesan, pine nuts, sun dried tomatoes & EVOO
Wild Boar Sausage$25.00
wild boar sausage, roasted tomatoes, peas, garlic & vodka cream sauce.
More about Rusticucina
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, diced bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and house sauce.
El Norte$13.00
Mixed greens, pinto beans, tortilla strips, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese and tomato. Served with a side of Cholula ranch.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Fried chicken breast, house slaw and pickles. Served with a side of buffalo sauce.
More about Working Class
Verbena Kitchen North Park image

 

Verbena Kitchen North Park

3043 University Ave, San DIego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SD Fruit$4.00
More about Verbena Kitchen North Park
Waypoint Public image

 

Waypoint Public

3794 30th St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Waypoint Public

