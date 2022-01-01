Marina/Cow Hollow dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Marina/Cow Hollow

Kara's Cupcakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Kara's Cupcakes

3249 Scott Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)


Meyer Lemony Lemon Cupcake$4.00
vanilla cupcake with a tart lemon filling  and lemon buttercream frosting
Fleur De Sel Cupcake$4.00
chocolate cupcake with caramel filling, chocolate ganache frosting and sprinkled with fleur de sel
Red Velvet Cupcake$4.00
red velvet cake with a silky  smooth cream cheese frosting
More about Kara's Cupcakes
Boho image

 

Boho

3321 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet


Appetizer: Beef Tartare$17.00
Old Fashioned$10.00
Appetizer: Tuna Poke Cups$18.00
More about Boho
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

2109 Chestnut St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2479 reviews)


4 Box Cupcake Assortment$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
More about SusieCakes

