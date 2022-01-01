Marina/Cow Hollow dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Kara's Cupcakes
3249 Scott Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Meyer Lemony Lemon Cupcake
|$4.00
vanilla cupcake with a tart lemon filling and lemon buttercream frosting
|Fleur De Sel Cupcake
|$4.00
chocolate cupcake with caramel filling, chocolate ganache frosting and sprinkled with fleur de sel
|Red Velvet Cupcake
|$4.00
red velvet cake with a silky smooth cream cheese frosting
Boho
3321 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Appetizer: Beef Tartare
|$17.00
|Old Fashioned
|$10.00
|Appetizer: Tuna Poke Cups
|$18.00
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
2109 Chestnut St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|4 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
|4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie
|$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies