Chopped salad in Pacific Heights

Pacific Heights restaurants
Pacific Heights restaurants that serve chopped salad

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Snug - San Francisco

2301 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Sesame Salad TO-GO$16.00
Red & green cabbage, romaine, carrot, bean sprout, snap pea, red bell pepper, cucumber, crispy onion, nori, sesame soy dressing.
Allergy Alert: gluten, garlic, honey, sesame, soy
*Vegetarian. Vegan with green goddess dressing substitution. Gluten-free without crispy onions and green goddess dressing substitution*
More about The Snug - San Francisco
Pizzeria Delfina - Pacific Heights

2406 California Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jersey-Style Chopped Salad$18.00
finocchiona, provolone, olives, pepperoncini, ceci
More about Pizzeria Delfina - Pacific Heights

