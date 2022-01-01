West San Jose bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in West San Jose

South Winchester BBQ image

BBQ

South Winchester BBQ

1362 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose

Avg 4.2 (1811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket Half Lb$15.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
Garden Salad Full$8.00
Fresh greens, bell pepper, cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with your choice of bread and dressing on the side.
Regular Pulled Pork$12.50
Slow cooked for several hours and served with our vinegar molasses hog wash. Served with your choice of side.
More about South Winchester BBQ
Straits Restaurant image

 

Straits Restaurant

333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (873 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hai Nan Chicken Rice$22.00
Poached Chicken, Aromatic Chicken Rice & Broth, Sweet Soy Sauce, Ginger Garlic Sauce Tangy Hainan Chili Sauce Traditionally served Room Temperature
Roti Prata$12.00
Traditional Indian Flat Bread, Scallion, House Yellow Curry Dipping Sauce
Garlic Noodle$16.00
Wok Fired Egg Noodles, Thai Basil, Black Pepper,Bok Choy, Shiitake, Oyster Sauce, Scallion, Shallot, Bean-Sprouts
More about Straits Restaurant
Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row image

 

Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row

377 Santana Row, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cazuela Cochinito al Pastor$28.00
Pork leg slices in an achiote sauce, topped with grilled pineapple, onions and cilantro. Served with black beans and tortillas
Ensalada de la Milpa$14.00
Baby spinach, Jicama, dry apple, goat cheese, dried fruits, creamy cilantro dressing
Carnitas$24.00
Classic pork carnitas, corn tortillas, onion, fresno chiles, cilantro, salsa verde
No nuts, gluten free
More about Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row
El Jardin Tequila Bar & Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

El Jardin Tequila Bar & Restaurant

368 Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 3.3 (292 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jardin Margarita Btl$24.00
Freshly made and bottled in house, just pour over ice (serves 2 drinks).
Cazadores Tequila, Cointreau, Lime juice, Agave nectar.
Ceviche Rojo$19.00
White fish, sweet potato, onion, serrano chile, lime marinade. No nuts, gluten free.
Chips y salsas$3.00
More about El Jardin Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina image

TACOS

Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina

1502 Saratoga Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1083 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina

