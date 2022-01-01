West San Jose bars & lounges you'll love
More about South Winchester BBQ
BBQ
South Winchester BBQ
1362 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose
Popular items
Brisket Half Lb
$15.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
Garden Salad Full
$8.00
Fresh greens, bell pepper, cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with your choice of bread and dressing on the side.
Regular Pulled Pork
$12.50
Slow cooked for several hours and served with our vinegar molasses hog wash. Served with your choice of side.
More about Straits Restaurant
Straits Restaurant
333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose
Popular items
Hai Nan Chicken Rice
$22.00
Poached Chicken, Aromatic Chicken Rice & Broth, Sweet Soy Sauce, Ginger Garlic Sauce Tangy Hainan Chili Sauce Traditionally served Room Temperature
Roti Prata
$12.00
Traditional Indian Flat Bread, Scallion, House Yellow Curry Dipping Sauce
Garlic Noodle
$16.00
Wok Fired Egg Noodles, Thai Basil, Black Pepper,Bok Choy, Shiitake, Oyster Sauce, Scallion, Shallot, Bean-Sprouts
More about Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row
Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row
377 Santana Row, San Jose
Popular items
Cazuela Cochinito al Pastor
$28.00
Pork leg slices in an achiote sauce, topped with grilled pineapple, onions and cilantro. Served with black beans and tortillas
Ensalada de la Milpa
$14.00
Baby spinach, Jicama, dry apple, goat cheese, dried fruits, creamy cilantro dressing
Carnitas
$24.00
Classic pork carnitas, corn tortillas, onion, fresno chiles, cilantro, salsa verde
No nuts, gluten free
More about El Jardin Tequila Bar & Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
El Jardin Tequila Bar & Restaurant
368 Santana Row, San Jose
Popular items
Jardin Margarita Btl
$24.00
Freshly made and bottled in house, just pour over ice (serves 2 drinks).
Cazadores Tequila, Cointreau, Lime juice, Agave nectar.
Ceviche Rojo
$19.00
White fish, sweet potato, onion, serrano chile, lime marinade. No nuts, gluten free.
Chips y salsas
$3.00